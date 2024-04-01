1–Filling out the staff is a focus. DeVries has hit the ground running in Morgantown and the first order of business after adding his son Tucker DeVries to the roster is starting the task of filling out the coaching staff.

The good news there is that the salary pool for the three on-the-court and two off-the-court assistants will be $1.4 million. That can be divided among the eventual choices however DeVries sees fit but it is a significant increase from the previous staff and will allow the Mountaineers to assemble a competitive group of assistants.

This process will be expedited as much as possible because DeVries realizes the importance of having the coaching staff in place with the wheels of the transfer portal turning as well as the upcoming spring recruiting period.