1–West Virginia basketball staff has one down but more work needed. Darian DeVries is in the process of putting together his first coaching staff at West Virginia and the first dominoes have fallen on that front. The first addition was Nick Norton, who will serve as an assistant coach and director of player development for the program.

The name doesn't come as a surprise as WVSports.com has reported that Norton would be taking on a role with the staff since the day that DeVries was formally introduced as the head coach of the program.

The two have a history as Norton spent the last three seasons on the staff at Drake working under DeVries. Norton joined the Drake staff during the 2021-22 season as assistant director of operations and was elevated to director of operations prior to the 2022-23 season. Last season, he was promoted to assistant coach/director of player development for the Bulldogs and followed DeVries to Morgantown.