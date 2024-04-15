Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1–Visits on campus, now we wait. The first visit weekend of the Darian DeVries era at West Virginia is in the books with Drake transfer guards Atin Wright and Conor Enright along with UIC guard Toby Okani making their way to Morgantown for official visits.
Enright has since committed to DePaul but the other two are definitely still in the mix for the Mountaineers as they look to build the roster.
Wright is coming off a season where he averaged 14.1 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in his lone year with the Bulldogs. He shot 46-percent from the field and 40-percent from three while also making 82-percent of his foul shots.
In his recruitment, Wright also has heard from Florida, USC, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Mississippi, Stanford, UCF and a number of others but the trip to West Virginia was his first known official visit of the process. He has one year left and there are obvious ties to DeVries given the fact he played under him last season.
