1–West Virginia basketball roster continues to take shape. As of April 29, West Virginia now has six known scholarship players committed for the 2024-25 season under first-year head coach Darian DeVries. As it's been the case since the former Drake coach took over, the Mountaineers saw some movement on the roster front this past week.

The Mountaineers welcomed one of the key early recruiting targets in University of Illinois-Chicago transfer wing Tony Okani.

Okani, 6-foot-8, 210-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a list of finalists that also included LSU, Virginia, St. Bonaventure and Pepperdine. He also received interest from Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, Xavier, Clemson, Florida State, Arizona State, BYU, California, Arkansas and UCLA, among other schools.