1–Five scholarships now open. West Virginia again made some big roster moves this week with the additions of some major pieces to the build in Oklahoma State point guard Javon Small and Fresno State big Eduardo Andre. Those two additions now bring the scholarship total to eight committed for the 2024-25 season.

Small, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, was one the best point guards available in the transfer portal and became a priority for the Mountaineers. The Indiana native is coming off a strong season for the Cowboys where he averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 44-percent from the field and 37-percent from three.

That earned him honorable mention all-Big 12 honors and once he entered the transfer portal in March he was in high demand with a long list of programs jumping into the mix including Kansas, Texas, Mississippi, Miami and more.