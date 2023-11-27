1–West Virginia gets to eight. Well, it wasn't easy and the Mountaineers had to earn every inch of it but they were able to go on the road and beat Baylor for the first time since 2017 to hit the eight win mark. This football team trailed 31-27 with just 1:14 remaining and zero timeouts at their own 20-yard line and was able to put together their only scoring drive of the second half for a 29-yard touchdown with 23-ticks left.

The Mountaineers came into that final drive with just two first downs in the entire second half but managed to turn in three and that touchdown when it mattered most. It was the reversal of fortunes for a football team that seemed stuck in neutral for most of the second half letting a 27-14 halftime lead turn into a four-point deficit in the final moments. It was the type of stretch that has often spelled doom for West Virginia.

However, this team was able to flip and switch and make the plays necessary to not only score the touchdown but prevent the opposing Hail Mary attempt from even getting off the ground like they didn't do at Houston.