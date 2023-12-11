1–Coalition of states file suit. Just when you thought the twisting and turning with the eligibility situation of transfer guard RaeQuan Battle had gone down all the roads possible, another major twist to the plot unfolds. The latest isn't necessarily on behalf of Battle, but would greatly affect his eligibility with a coalition of seven states filing suit against the NCAA over their transfer rules.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey released a statement that the suit was filed in the Northern District of West Virginia and alleges that the NCAA restrains athletes from marketing their labor and is in violation of the Sherman Act.

The complaint also outlines the arbitrary and inappropriate way the NCAA has treated Battle and other athletes in transfer decisions along with the concerns over antitrust laws being broken.