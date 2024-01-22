1–West Virginia needs to keep Battle going. Heading into the weekend matchup with Kansas, senior guard RaeQuan Battle was just 15-46 from the field or just 32 percent in Big 12 Conference games. That number was even worse from three with Battle going just 4-20 or 20 percent from three.

And as the primary scoring option for the Mountaineers that simply isn't going to cut it as Battle is depended upon to do just that.

Obviously, that wasn't the case against Kansas as Battle was a difference maker on the floor scoring 17 points in the first half on the way to 23 total and was efficient with his opportunities going 7-14 from the floor. That certainly wasn't the only reason that West Virginia beat the Jayhawks but that needs to be the case moving forward instead of the earlier struggles on the offensive end.