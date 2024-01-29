1–West Virginia fills two open assistant spots. West Virginia had been looking to fill the vacant spot on the coaching staff that has been opened since safeties coach Dontae Wright became the co-defensive coordinator at Troy.

That was taken care of this past week and then the Mountaineers filled another after quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan left to take the offensive coordinator role at Troy.

Head coach Neal Brown filled the first vacancy by going outside the expected box to hire Appalachian State assistant Victor Cabral as the outside linebackers coach for the program. It isn't entirely surprising given the rumblings that West Virginia could do just that with a focus on the outside linebacker spot, but to see it is another thing.

While nothing has been formally announced by the school with Cabral tweeting the news himself it’s all but official.