1–Mountaineers now have time off before stretch run. West Virginia now sits at 8-14, 3-6 in the Big 12 Conference and will enter a critical stretch where the program won't play again until this coming Saturday. It's been something that head coach Josh Eilert has wanted to see in the Big 12 Conference and this break is going to be the springboard into the final nine regular-season games remaining on the schedule.

The focus has been on trying to close the year out as strong as possible and this break is going to allow the Mountaineers to rest their legs in order to close the season as healthy as possible for the stretch run. That's even more important when you consider that Jesse Edwards is still working his way back from a fractured wrist and this team really hasn't played much on the floor together as a complete team.