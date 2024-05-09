West Virginia is expected to be active in the transfer portal this off-season to fill holes given changes to the process. With the one-time transfer rule now in place as well as providing additional scholarships to backfill loses to the portal. Given that knowledge and here is a look at just a few of those other players that could draw interest from the Mountaineers. *=West Virginia has offered.

*Charlotte wide receiver Jack Hestera Hestera walked onto the Colorado football team in 2021 and redshirted during his first season before playing in 11 games the following year where he had 14 catches for 157 yards. Then transferred to Charlotte where he played in nine games and even started seven as the leader in both receptions and touchdown grabs with 349 yards and 3 scores. Hestera reentered the transfer portal and now will have two years left. The Texas native stands 6-foot-1, 185-pounds and West Virginia has offered.

McClain spent two years at Florida State where he hauled in 16 passes for 190 yards and 2 scores as a freshman and followed that up with 17 catches for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns as a sophomore. Then transferred to Penn State where he hauled in six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Reentered the transfer portal and the Alabama native would have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

As a freshman Griffin played in eight games and started five turning that into 18 catches for 234 yards and five touchdowns. He followed that up with 25 grabs for 345 yards and a score before entering the transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining in his career and the Massachusetts native is a big bodied pass catcher.

Mayes spent four years at Chattanooga where he appeared in 37 games and made leaps in each of those seasons. Mayes is coming off his most productive campaign where he hauled in 62 catches for 1,037 yards and 4 touchdowns after catching 37 passes for 511 yards and 3 scores the year before. The Georgia native would have one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Penny arrived at San Diego State in 2019 and redshirted that season before not seeing the field the following year. He has appeared in 28 games over the past three campaigns and is coming off his most productive season with 24 catches for 290 yards and a touchdown. The California native has one year of eligibility left.

* Lane spent two seasons with the Lumberjacks and this past season recorded 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Started his career at South Dakota State and entered the transfer portal looking for a new home. Has two years left in his career and is a native of Missouri. West Virginia offered the day after he entered the portal but he initially committed to Michigan State before reopening his recruitment to all options.

* Diggs spent four seasons with the Penguins but redshirted in his first year. He has appeared in 24 games and recorded 26 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. A native of McKeesport, Diggs will have two years left. He is 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, and would have two years left in his career. West Virginia extended an offer when he entered the portal in mid-April. Initially committed to California but then backed off that pledge.

Denis was a three-year starter at Georgia State where he was productive putting up 121 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks during that time. A total of 9 of those sacks came over the past two seasons. The Florida native entered the transfer portal in April and will have one season of eligibility left in his career.

Bowens only saw action in three games during his first year at Oregon but entered the transfer portal in the spring. The Texas native has four years left in his career and was a highly regarded high school prospect in the 2023 class.

Meyer spent four years at Wyoming where he appeared in 32 games during that time. He finished with 67 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. The Wisconsin native would still have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is an experienced option.

Hunter started his career at Purdue but transferred to Ohio where he has appeared in 16 games over the past two years recording 12 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. The Ohio native is a graduate transfer with two years left in his career.

King spent only two seasons at Grand Valley State and is coming off a highly productive 2023 campaign with 28 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks to go along with 3 forced fumbles. The Michigan native would have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is an interesting option on the defensive line.

Oklahoma linebacker Konnor Near Near was a target of West Virginia in 2023 when he left Ferris State after some very productive time there. Near played in 30 games over two seasons there and recorded 93 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks over that time period while earning all-conference honors in the process. Visited Morgantown during his initial recruitment, but committed to Oklahoma where he spent this past season primarily as a special teams player with 7 tackles across 12 games. Near jumped back into the transfer portal in March and the Michigan native will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Tarnue spent two seasons at Rochester Community and Technical College where had 11 career interceptions and scored four defensive touchdowns during that span. Transferred to Jacksonville State for the 2023 season and he recorded 53 tackles and 3 interceptions to go along with 7 passes defended. Has one year of eligibility left.

Martinez spent two seasons at UCF and in his second started all 13 games. He recorded 54 tackles and 3 interceptions and the talented cornerback proved capable of playing the position in the Big 12. Entered into the transfer portal in the spring and now will have two years left at his next destination.

Brooks spent three years at Texas where he appeared in 23 games and started 19 of those games. After redshirting, Brooks recorded 9 tackles during his freshman campaign and followed that up with 20 tackles and 3 interceptions. The Texas native will have two years of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Carter spent three seasons at Syracuse where he played in 31 games and started 28 of those during that time. The Virginia native recorded 138 career tackles and 5 interceptions and elected to commit to Ohio State where he spent one season before entering the transfer portal after spring ball. He has one year left in his career.

Brown only spent one season with Michigan State and was limited to just 27 defensive snaps across seven games. Brown recorded three tackles during that time and entered the transfer portal in the spring looking for a fresh start. The California native would have three years of eligibility left in his career and is a long cornerback option.

Minor spent three seasons at Texas Tech, one of which was where he redshirted. Transferred to Indiana where he appeared in 11 games and recorded 29 tackles and 4 passes defended. The Dallas native now has one season of eligibility remaining.

Banks spent three years at Washington where one of those was a redshirt season. He recorded 22 tackles and an interception during his time with the Huskies and elected to enter the transfer portal in April in order to explore his options. The California native has two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Scott appeared in just four games as a true freshman to preserve a redshirt but then elected to enter the transfer portal. The Georgia native recorded a pair of tackles and will have all four years left at his next stop. A young but talented option.

Josephs started his career at Miami of Ohio but transferred to Tennessee State where he put together a strong season earning All-Big South-OVC second team honors. He started 11 games at safety and recorded 64 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1.5 sacks. Josephs is a native of Pittsburgh and will have one season of eligibility left.

Robinson started his career at Alabama where he spent three seasons and played sparingly with just 2 tackles and a sack. After transferring to Colorado, Robinson appeared in seven games and recorded 9 tackles and an interception. The Florida native would have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Albany cornerback Aamir Hall Hall started his career at Richmond before transferring to Albany and in his lone campaign there fared well with 63 tackles, 15 pass breakups and 5 interceptions. The Maryland native has one season of eligibility left in his career.