West Virginia is expected to be active in the transfer portal this off-season to fill holes given changes to the process. With the one-time transfer rule now in place as well as providing additional scholarships to backfill loses to the portal. Given that knowledge and here is a look at just a few of those other players that could draw interest from the Mountaineers. *=West Virginia has offered.

Advertisement

* Maclin spent two seasons with the Mean Green but had a breakout sophomore campaign with 57 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns. Has already attracted a lot of offers in the portal and will have two seasons left in his career at his next stop. West Virginia is one of the programs that has offered.

* Lee wrapped up his freshman season at Shaw where he earned all-Conference honors with 26 grabs for 402 yards and 3 touchdowns. Lee has been offered by West Virginia along with a number of other scholarship options.

* Allen spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech where he hauled in 68 passes for 1,278 yards and 8 touchdowns. This past season he accounted for 46 grabs for 778 yards and 4 scores. Allen already has received offers from a number of power five schools and the New Orleans native would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

* Banks spent four years with the Demon Deacons where he racked up 107 catches for 1,404 yards and 13 touchdowns. He collected 653 yards and 4 touchdowns last year and has one season left in his career. A native of Washington, D.C. and is a big bodied outside option.

* Harris spent two years with the Golden Flashes and hauled in 26 passes for 400 yards with a touchdown this past season. Harris would have two seasons left and is a native of Illinois. He has a connection with current cornerback Montre Miller. The Mountaineers have extended a scholarship offer.

* Miller has spent three seasons at Elon where he hauled in 52 catches for 658 yards and 7 touchdowns, with his most productive season coming this past year with 25 grabs for 453 yards and 4 scores, which is the single season record at the school. He has two years of eligibility remaining and is originally from North Carolina. West Virginia became the first power five program to extend a scholarship offer and he took an official visit to Morgantown during the Dec. 8 weekend.

* Carr spent three seasons with the Spartans where he recorded 54 catches for 696 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Michigan native appeared in 34 games during that time and will be looking to head to his third school after starting his career at Purdue. He will have one year left. West Virginia has offered.

* VanDeMark was a target of West Virginia out of high school and after spending three seasons at Michigan State has entered the transfer portal. He has two years left in his career and is originally from New Jersey. West Virginia has offered.

*Valdosta State OL Michael Marotta. Marotta has two years of eligibility left and is coming off a year where he started 14 games at center for Valdosta State. A native of Florida, Marotta has already added a number of scholarship offers including West Virginia.

* French appeared in 41 games during his time at the FCS level and compiled 239 tackles, 34.5 sacks and 61 tackles for loss to go along with an interception. He recorded at least 8.5 sacks in three of his four seasons on the field. The Georgia native will have one year left and could play a role as an edge rusher for college programs which has drawn plenty of attention including an offer from West Virginia.

* Webster spent three seasons at Utah Tech where he compiled 161 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. This past season the Utah native recorded 79 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. He has one year of eligibility left and is a native of Utah. Webster stands 6-foot-4, 255-pounds.

* Howard has one season remaining in his college career and is a native of Cincinnati. With the Penguins, Howard put together his best year in his final one there with 76 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. A veteran linebacker that could provide help off the edge and in other spots. West Virginia has offered.

* Wilson spent two seasons with the Orange where he appeared in 22 games and recorded 37 tackles, 6 pass breakups and an interception. The Florida native has two years of eligibility remaining and already has an offer from West Virginia.

* Stout appeared in 21 games during his time with the Hilltoppers where he recorded 73 tackles, 5 interceptions and 15 pass breakups. He is originally a native of Houston and will have two years left. West Virginia is among a long list of schools to extend an offer.

* Kilgore has three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in his first season and then following that up with 37 tackles this past year. A former quarterback, he switched to defense and the Georgia native has already attracted several power five offers including one from West Virginia.

* Phillips spent two seasons at Tennessee State where he appeared in 22 games and recorded 68 tackles, 19 passes defended and an interception. The California native has two years left and should be a popular target in the transfer portal. West Virginia has offered.

* Martinez spent three years at Ohio State, but redshirted this past season. He compiled 40 tackles, 1 interception and 5 passes defended during that time and is originally from Michigan. He has two seasons left in his career. West Virginia has offered.



* Johnson spent five seasons at Georgia Tech where he accounted for 61 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 8 passes defended. His most productive season was his final where he racked up 29 stops and 2 forced fumbles. The Florida native will have one season left in his college career at his next destination.

* Garnes had 51 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a sack this past year for the Dukes and would have two years of eligibility left. He is a native of Philadelphia and the Mountaineers got a look at him in person this past year.

* Gibbs spent two seasons at Rhode Island, but will have three years remaining after redshirting in his first. He finished with 52 tackles and 3 interceptions this past season and already has collected quite a bit of offers including West Virginia.

* Minkins was limited to just eight games this past season where he collected 21 tackles and started three games. However the year before he started all 13 games. During his career, Minkins played in 39 games and recorded 92 tackles and 2 interceptions. Has one year of eligibility remaining.

* McCoy appeared in 12 games and recorded 31 tackles with 7 passes defended and 2 interceptions. He would have three years of eligibility remaining after wrapping up his redshirt freshman season and is a native of Texas. West Virginia has offered.

* Thomas spent three seasons with Middle Tennessee where he racked up 108 tackles, 12 passes defended and 4 interceptions. He redshirted during his first year and played 24 games over the past two. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and is a native of Tennessee. Would fill a role at safety.



* The Washington native spent just one season at Colorado State where he recorded 19 tackles and an interception. He has three years of eligibility remaining and has already added a number of power five schools to his list including West Virginia.

*Guelph DB Devynn Cromwell Cromwell is the rare Canadian University player in the transfer portal and is coming off a season where he had 21 tackles, 2 picks and 7 passes defended. Has taken official visits to Texas Tech and West Virginia.

*Villanova DB Devon Marshall Marshall spent two seasons with the Wildcats where he appeared in 22 games during that time. This past season, Marshall recorded 47 tackles and 11 passes defended. A native of Boston, Marshall has two years of eligibility left and received a number of offers after entering the portal including West Virginia.

West Virginia targeted Wells last year when he left James Madison but were unsuccessful. In 2022, Wells had 928 yards and six touchdowns for the Gamecocks but played in only three games this past season recording 37 yards and a touchdown. The Richmond native should have one season left in his career.

Henry was a target of West Virginia during his initial recruitment and is coming off a year where he appeared in 12 games and hauled in 24 receptions for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns. Henry would have two years left at his next stop and could be a player that the Mountaineers look back to with a need at wide receiver.

Miller redshirted after a season ending injury in his first year and then appeared in just six games this past season without recording any statistics. Entered the transfer portal and it remains to be seen if West Virginia will kick the tires, but the program does have a history here recruiting him hard during his initial recruitment.

Brown redshirted during his first season but over the next two hauled in 107 catches for 1,529 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has eclipsed the 700-yard mark in each of the past two seasons and would have two years of eligibility left in his career. The Georgia native averaged over 14 yards per catch.

Young was once committed to West Virginia before flipping to the Spartans and spent two seasons there with their football program. He appeared in 20 games and the Georgia native saw his time increase this past year with 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks while seeing the field in every contest. The history here makes him an attractive option and he would have two years of eligibility left at his next stop.

Clark spent five years at North Carolina State but will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next location after entering the transfer portal. Over his career the North Carolina native racked up 72 tackles and 4 sacks and is being targeted as a veteran defensive lineman that can help schools.

Dean is a native of West Virginia and very familiar with the football program. He spent one season at Purdue and entered the transfer portal with four years left after appearing in just one game last season. He could play linebacker or running back.

McDonald started his career at Washington but has spent the past two with the Aztecs where he racked up 77 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The Texas native has already drawn the attention of several programs and is a veteran linebacker option that would have one season left in his college career.

Mausi spent four seasons with Duke, two of which he was a starter at the linebacker spot. He finished 2023 with 61 tackles, an interception and half a sack while recording 193 tackles over the course of his career. He would have one year left.

Brown appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, but only 4 in his second season which would preserve a redshirt year. He collected just 9 total tackles and 3 passes defended during that time but would have three years remaining in his career. A young, talented option that still has a lot of eligibility in front of him.

The Alabama native spent four seasons at Duke but will now use his COVID-19 season elsewhere after a senior year where he racked up 82 tackles, a sack and a pick. Stinson has yet to be offered by West Virginia but could fill an obvious need in the secondary.

Old Dominion defensive back Terry Jones. Jones is coming off a year where he accounted for 104 tackles and a forced fumble and that is after consecutive campaigns with 60+ stops. The Baltimore native should have one year left in his career and would be a good option as a strong tackling safety.