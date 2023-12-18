West Virginia is expected to be active in the transfer portal this off-season to fill holes given changes to the process. With the one-time transfer rule now in place as well as providing additional scholarships to backfill loses to the portal. Given that knowledge and here is a look at just a few of those other players that could draw interest from the Mountaineers. *=West Virginia has offered.

* Visited: Dec. 15-17 Bray spent three seasons at Oklahoma State, but will have two years of eligibility left after appearing in only 3 games during the 2022 season. Bray hauled in 48 passes for 686 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Cowboys and had his most productive year in 2023 with 30 catches for 382 yards and 2 scores. The Norman, Oklahoma native has shown big play potential during his career. West Virginia offered the day he entered the portal.

* Visited: Dec. 15-17 Neyor spent two seasons at Texas where he sustained a season-ending injury in fall camp and was limited to just one catch this past season. However, prior to that Neyor was at Wyoming where he recorded 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns during his sophomore season. He is a Texas native with two years of eligibility left.

* Lee wrapped up his freshman season at Shaw where he earned all-Conference honors with 26 grabs for 402 yards and 3 touchdowns. Lee has been offered by West Virginia along with a number of other scholarship options.

* Banks spent four years with the Demon Deacons where he racked up 107 catches for 1,404 yards and 13 touchdowns. He collected 653 yards and 4 touchdowns last year and has one season left in his career. A native of Washington, D.C. and is a big bodied outside option.

* Harris spent two years with the Golden Flashes and hauled in 26 passes for 400 yards with a touchdown this past season. Harris would have two seasons left and is a native of Illinois. He has a connection with current cornerback Montre Miller. The Mountaineers have extended a scholarship offer.

* Maxwell spent five seasons with the Bulldogs where he recorded 52 catches for 698 yards and 4 touchdowns. But a total of 368 of that came in his final season there. The Louisiana native would have one season left in his career and has an offer from West Virginia along with several others.

* Carr spent three seasons with the Spartans where he recorded 54 catches for 696 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Michigan native appeared in 34 games during that time and will be looking to head to his third school after starting his career at Purdue. He will have one year left. West Virginia has offered.

* VanDeMark was a target of West Virginia out of high school and after spending three seasons at Michigan State has entered the transfer portal. He has two years left in his career and is originally from New Jersey. West Virginia has offered.

* Visited: Dec. 15-17 French appeared in 41 games during his time at the FCS level and compiled 239 tackles, 34.5 sacks and 61 tackles for loss to go along with an interception. He recorded at least 8.5 sacks in three of his four seasons on the field. The Georgia native will have one year left and could play a role as an edge rusher for college programs which has drawn plenty of attention including an offer from West Virginia.

* Webster spent three seasons at Utah Tech where he compiled 161 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. This past season the Utah native recorded 79 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. He has one year of eligibility left and is a native of Utah. Webster stands 6-foot-4, 255-pounds.

* Lockett appeared in 26 games over his three seasons with the Orange but during his sophomore season was able to redshirt after experiencing a season ending injury. Returned this past year and 25 tackles and 3 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-3, 280-pounds, the Massachusetts native has two years of eligibility left at his next stop and has picked up several offers outside of the Mountaineers.

* Carrico spent three years at Ohio State where he was limited to just 5 tackles during that time. He will have one year left in his career and the Ironton native is on the West Virginian radar after entering the transfer portal at the close of the season.

* Stout appeared in 21 games during his time with the Hilltoppers where he recorded 73 tackles, 5 interceptions and 15 pass breakups. He is originally a native of Houston and will have two years left. West Virginia is among a long list of schools to extend an offer.

* Visited: Dec. 14-15 Marshall spent two seasons with the Wildcats where he appeared in 22 games during that time. This past season, Marshall recorded 47 tackles and 11 passes defended. A native of Boston, Marshall has two years of eligibility left and received a number of offers after entering the portal including West Virginia.

* Visited: Dec. 15-17 The Washington native spent just one season at Colorado State where he recorded 19 tackles and an interception. He has three years of eligibility remaining and has already added a number of power five schools to his list including West Virginia. Has cut his list down to West Virginia and UCLA with a decision expected soon.

* Martinez spent three years at Ohio State, but redshirted this past season. He compiled 40 tackles, 1 interception and 5 passes defended during that time and is originally from Michigan. He has two seasons left in his career. West Virginia has offered.



* Douglas started his career at Alabama where he redshirted in 2019, before seeing action in one game in 2020. He then transferred to Tulane where he has appeared in 36 games over the past three seasons and recorded 78 tackles, 7 passes defended and 4 interceptions. The Alabama native had his most productive season this past year with 54 stops and 3 interceptions. He has one year of eligibility left and has already visited N.C. State and Houston.

* McCoy appeared in 12 games and recorded 31 tackles with 7 passes defended and 2 interceptions. He would have three years of eligibility remaining after wrapping up his redshirt freshman season and is a native of Texas. West Virginia has offered.

* Robinson spent four seasons at Furman but will have an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time on the field, the cornerback recorded 103 tackles, 21 passes defended and 5 interceptions. The Georgia native recorded 34 tackles and 2 interceptions this past season. West Virginia has offered.

Miller redshirted after a season ending injury in his first year and then appeared in just six games this past season without recording any statistics. Entered the transfer portal and it remains to be seen if West Virginia will kick the tires, but the program does have a history here recruiting him hard during his initial recruitment.

Young was once committed to West Virginia before flipping to the Spartans and spent two seasons there with their football program. He appeared in 20 games and the Georgia native saw his time increase this past year with 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks while seeing the field in every contest. The history here makes him an attractive option and he would have two years of eligibility left at his next stop.

Dean is a native of West Virginia and very familiar with the football program. He spent one season at Purdue and entered the transfer portal with four years left after appearing in just one game last season. He could play linebacker or running back.

Mausi spent four seasons with Duke, two of which he was a starter at the linebacker spot. He finished 2023 with 61 tackles, an interception and half a sack while recording 193 tackles over the course of his career. He would have one year left.

Brown appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, but only 4 in his second season which would preserve a redshirt year. He collected just 9 total tackles and 3 passes defended during that time but would have three years remaining in his career. A young, talented option that still has a lot of eligibility in front of him.

The Alabama native spent four seasons at Duke but will now use his COVID-19 season elsewhere after a senior year where he racked up 82 tackles, a sack and a pick. Stinson has yet to be offered by West Virginia but could fill an obvious need in the secondary.

Old Dominion defensive back Terry Jones. Jones is coming off a year where he accounted for 104 tackles and a forced fumble and that is after consecutive campaigns with 60+ stops. The Baltimore native should have one year left in his career and would be a good option as a strong tackling safety.