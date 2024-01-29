West Virginia is expected to be active in the transfer portal this off-season to fill holes given changes to the process. With the one-time transfer rule now in place as well as providing additional scholarships to backfill loses to the portal. Given that knowledge and here is a look at just a few of those other players that could draw interest from the Mountaineers. *=West Virginia has offered.

Niles King spent only two seasons at Grand Valley State and is coming off a highly productive 2023 campaign with 28 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks to go along with 3 forced fumbles. The Michigan native would have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is an interesting option on the defensive line.

Steve Linton spent four seasons at Syracuse where he appeared in 29 games over his career, which included two starts and totaled 45 tackles with the Orange, including 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Transferred to Texas Tech where he appeared in eight games and recorded 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Has one season left in his career.

Tacario Davis was named an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention selection in 2023, the cornerback is coming off a season where he appeared in all 13 games and recorded 25 tackles, 16 passes defended and an interception. The California native played in 18 games total during his time with the Wildcats and now will have two years left at his next stop.

Jaivion Green played in 18 games over his two seasons with the Washington football program including all 15 this past season. In 2023, Green recorded 12 tackles and a pass breakup and the Texas native is a young option with two years remaining.

Donovan Kaufman started his career at Vanderbilt where he appeared in just two games and recorded 15 tackles. Transferred to Auburn where he appeared in 32 games and put up 109 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and 6 forced fumbles. The safety also has the ability to return kickoffs and will have just one season left in his career.

Jahquez Robinson started his career at Alabama where he spent three seasons and played sparingly with just 2 tackles and a sack. After transferring to Colorado, Robinson appeared in seven games and recorded 9 tackles and an interception. The Florida native would have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.