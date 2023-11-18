Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2024 commitments
Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2024 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.
Committed: October 2
Waldorf (Md.) St. Charles cornerback Keyon Washington had been a name on the West Virginia radar since the program first offered in May. He had made multiple camp stops where he impressed with his abilities as a cornerback and then returned for the Backyard Brawl. A long, physical cornerback, Washington was timed at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and committed to West Virginia over offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College and more. The Maryland native developed a strong connection with secondary coach ShaDon Brown and that helped to seal the deal on his recruitment.
Committed: August 10
Auburndale (Fla.) defensive lineman Nate Gabriel took an official visit to West Virginia in June but things were relatively quiet for the next two months as he made other trips to South Florida and East Carolina while receiving interest from others. The massive interior defensive lineman would commit to the Mountaineers in early August filling a need for the program at the position. Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter for Gabriel and was critical in his recruitment. Gabriel found a comfort level not only with the coaching staff, but the campus and the plans for him in the defense. The nose guard should be the only addition at his position this cycle.
Committed: July 30
Barboursville (W.Va.) Cabell Midland linebacker Curtis Jones committed to West Virginia at the end of July after receiving a scholarship offer the month before. The athletic linebacker quickly moved up the recruiting board for the Mountaineers after a highly impressive camp stop where his performance caught the eyes of the coaches. The in-state prospect made multiple visits to campus and there was an obvious comfort level with the school that formed over time. Jones has impressive length and a skill set that could see him end up either inside or outside at the linebacker spot. Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz served as the lead recruiter and his involvement was key in his decision making process to commit to the Mountaineers.
Committed: July 3
Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft safety Ja’Quan Bostic received an offer from West Virginia in December and remained on the list for the program from that point forward. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley along with secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiters for Bostic and he bypassed a number of offers including Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Kentucky, Illinois, Syracuse and a number of others. Bostic could play a number of positions but will slot as a safety given his size and ability to cover ground. Bostic took an official visit to campus in June and now will become the latest piece to the rebuild in the secondary.
Committed: July 1
Gahanna (Oh.) Lincoln running back Diore Hubbard committed to West Virginia almost a month after taking an official visit June 9. The talented running back took off during his junior season with 2,365 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott offered Hubbard a scholarship in February and things only built from there with multiple visits to campus. Scott made Hubbard a priority at the position and that ended up being a difference maker in his recruitment in the end.
Committed: June 30
Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin safety Jason Cross committed to the Mountaineers after narrowing down a long list of scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Iowa State, Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland and Syracuse. The final three came down to West Virginia, Michigan State and Syracuse and he took official visits to Morgantown and Syracuse. Safeties coach Dontae Wright served as the lead recruiter and developed a strong connection. He could play several different spots in the back end for the Mountaineers.
Committed: June 30
Midlothian (Va.) Manchester defensive end Makai Byerson has strong connections to West Virginia considering that he is the son of former basketball player Brad Byerson and grew up following the program. Byerson received a scholarship offer after the Towson game and the program remained at the forefront of his recruitment after that. Byerson trimmed his list down to West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Rutgers before picking the Mountaineers. The edge rusher was recruited by defensive line coach AJ Jackson and bypassed a long list of scholarship offers to pick West Virginia.
Committed: June 29
Pickerington (Oh.) Pickerington Central offensive lineman Justin Terry is a prospect that moved up the West Virginia recruiting board after receiving a scholarship offer from the program May 20. The coaching staff stopped in to see him during the evaluation period and he made multiple visits to campus including a trip in June. That proved to be the difference maker as he would commit a short time later. Terry is a massive offensive line prospect with great length and is slotted as an offensive tackle. West Virginia was his first power five offer but he had scholarships from Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Akron, Appalachian State and more. Offensive line coach Matt Moore and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz were the lead recruiters.
Committed: June 25
Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise quarterback Khalil Wilkins was on the radar for West Virginia since the evaluation period when quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan stopped by his school to see him. But things picked up in a major way following a workout with the coaching staff prior to the first camp of the summer and then a highly impressive performance during the annual 7-on-7 passing tournament. That is when West Virginia made Wilkins a priority and he would commit shortly after. The Maryland prospect selected the Mountaineers over offers from Pittsburgh, Maryland and Boston College but is a signal caller with great size and the ability to throw the ball at every level. Wilkins will fill the need for a quarterback in this class for West Virginia.
Committed: June 19
Akron (Oh.) Hoban linebacker Rickey Williams received his first scholarship offer from West Virginia and the Mountaineers maintained a consistent presence from that point. Made the move to linebacker as a junior and racked up 134 tackles and 10 sacks in the process. Made multiple visits to Morgantown including an official visit June 9 and that proved to be the difference maker in his recruitment leading to his commitment. Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz served as the lead recruiter here and he picked the Mountaineers over offers from Indiana, James Madison and several others. Slated to play the MIKE linebacker in the West Virginia defensive scheme.
Committed: June 16
Dunnellon (Fla.) defensive back Chris Henry was a name that emerged on the West Virginia radar later in the process and things picked up significantly after he took an official visit to campus during the June 9 weekend. That trip proved to be the difference maker in his recruitment as Henry would commit to the Mountaineers over other offers from Purdue, Kansas and Oregon State, among others. A versatile defensive back, Henry will start his career at cornerback but has the flexibility to play several different spots. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter.
Committed: June 15
Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County 2024 safety Israel Boyce didn't receive an offer from West Virginia until the last week of May but things moved quickly between the two. Boyce scheduled an official visit to Morgantown for the June 2 weekend and following that trip elected to commit to the Mountaineers. Boyce is a versatile safety that can bounce around to multiple spots in the secondary and also had offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Houston and many other schools. Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz, safeties coach Dontae Wright and secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiters for Boyce and he is a nice fit for several spots in the scheme.
Committed: June 14
Cincinnati (Oh.) Colerain safety Zae Jennings had been on the West Virginia radar for much of the process after extending a scholarship offer after a junior day visit in January. A high-school quarterback, Jennings is being targeted as a safety in the West Virginia defensive scheme and could also play spear. The Rivals.com three-star prospect also collected offers from Cincinnati, Purdue and several others but after multiple visits to Morgantown including his June 9 official he made the call. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley served as the lead recruiter for the versatile defender.
Committed: June 13
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's wide receiver Brandon Rehmann was a key target for West Virginia from the time the program offered in June of 2022. The athletic wide receiver collected other offers from Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pittsburgh and more but felt at home in Morgantown. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter here and that connection was absolutely critical in his overall recruitment. Rehmann took a number of unofficial visits to campus but elected to commit shortly after his official visit to Morgantown June 2.
Committed: June 11
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive end Elijah Kinsler was a key target for West Virginia and took an unofficial visit in the spring after receiving a scholarship offer. But things took a major turn when he took an official visit during the June 2 weekend. Kinsler would commit to the Mountaineers a week later giving the program a versatile defensive lineman that can fill several roles up front. Selected West Virginia over offers from Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Louisville, Boston College, Purdue and Syracuse. Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter for Kinsler.
Committed: June 10
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Kyle Altuner has been a key target for West Virginia for much of the process. The 2024 prospect camped at West Virginia in the summer of 2022 and then received a scholarship offer in the winter. The impressive center prospect made multiple visits to campus during that time for junior days and spring practices before taking an official visit June 2. Despite receiving offers from Virginia, North Carolina State, Boston College Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Kansas, Louisville and several others the Mountaineers won the battle for his pledge. Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Altuner.
Committed: June 9
Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers defensive end Obinna Onwuka was a key target for West Virginia in this recruiting cycle and the Mountaineers were able to secure his pledge. The talented defensive end target collected offers from Southern California, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Boston College before deciding on the Mountaineers. The Maryland native took multiple visits to Morgantown but things turned up once he took an official visit to campus the first weekend of June. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter and Onwuka gives the program an impressive piece to build with in the construction of the 2024 recruiting class for the program.
Committed: May 18
Cincinnati (Oh.) Walnut Hills tight end Jack Sammarco made multiple visits to West Virginia over the course of the process but things took a significant turn when he received an offer from the Mountaineers during the evaluation period. Tight ends coach Blaine Stewart extended the scholarship offer and it didn't take long for Sammarco to commit to the Big 12 Conference program. An athletic tight end with good size, Sammarco has his best football ahead of him as he continues to fill out his body and develop. West Virginia wanted to secure a tight end and Sammarco foots that bill.
Committed: April 16
Jefferson (W.Va.) athlete Keyshawn Robinson moved onto the radar of the West Virginia coaching staff after an impressive performance at last summer's one-day camp and then at the 7-on-7 event. The versatile athlete runs a 10.7 in the 100-meter and showcased his speed and abilities in front of the coaches. A scholarship offer would eventually come from Neal Brown in January and after a few months the Panhandle prospect elected to commit to the Mountaineers. Can play wide receiver, defensive back and special teams at the next level and keeps a top in-state option home.
