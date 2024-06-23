Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2025 commitments
Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2025 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.
Committed: June 21
Danville (Ky.) Boyle County athlete Montavin Quisenberry took official visits to both West Virginia and Louisville but elected to commit to the Mountaineers after weighing his options between the two programs. Quisenberry initially received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in January of 2023 and was recruited by secondary coach ShaDon Brown. On top of his official visit, Quisenberry took multiple visits to Morgantown where he developed a comfort level and trust with the coaches. West Virginia is targeting Quisenberry as an inside wide receiver, but he has the skill set to move around to multiple positions as a dynamic athlete that can create big plays with the ball in his hands. On top of his finalists, Quisenberry also held offers from Michigan, Mississippi, Kentucky and Virginia Tech, among other options.
West Virginia wins battle for 2025 athlete Quisenberry
2025 WR Quisenberry impressed with first camp stop at West Virginia
Committed: June 19
Nashville (Tn.) Lipscomb Academy defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles picked West Virginia following an official visit to Morgantown June 7-9. The talented defensive lineman held a long list of scholarship offers including Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, Maryland, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Louisville. Leonard-Jean Charles has ties to the program considering his mother also attended West Virginia and the defensive lineman has been squarely on the radar since picking up an offer from the Mountaineers in August of 2023. Leonard-Jean Charles is likely to begin his career as an interior option but has the size and length to move around. A big addition to the defensive line group in the class.
West Virginia lands 2025 four-star DL Leonard-Jean Charles
Leonard-Jean Charles discusses West Virginia commitment
2025 DL Leonard-Jean Charles adds 'special' offer from West Virginia
Committed: June 18
Tampa (Fla.) Gaither cornerback Serious Stinyard received an offer from West Virginia during the evaluation period in May and things moved quickly between the two parties. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott along with secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiters for Stinyard and it led to the Mountaineers receiving his first official visit May 31-June 2. The cornerback would then take official visits to Minnesota and Kansas State but elected to cast his lot with West Virginia. The Mountaineers are slotting Stinyard as a true outside cornerback position in the defense.
2025 CB Stinyard picks West Virginia football
West Virginia visit surpasses all expectations for 2025 CB Stinyard
With West Virginia offer in hand, visit set for CB Stinyard
Committed: June 17
Lakeland (Fla.) defensive back Sammy Etienne added an offer from West Virginia in May during the evaluation period but things moved quickly between the Mountaineers and the defensive back. Etienne attended Auburndale High School at the time, the same place that has produced Mountaineers such as Aubrey Burks and Nate Gabriel. Etienne was recruited by both running backs coach Chad Scott and secondary coach ShaDon Brown and the program surged up his list of options after taking his official visit to campus June 7-9. Etienne then narrowed his list down to a final two of West Virginia and Kansas State and committed to the Mountaineers following an official visit to see the Wildcats. Etienne will start his career at corner for the Big 12 Conference program.
West Virginia wins battle for commitment of 2025 DB Etienne
2025 DB Etienne has impressive first visit at West Virginia on official
Committed: June 15
Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal defensive back Terrance “Deuce” Edwards had been on the West Virginia radar since receiving a scholarship offer in May of 2022 and remained a key target throughout. The versatile defensive back took multiple visits to Morgantown including an official visit during the first weekend in June. Edwards then narrowed his options down to a final three with the Mountaineers along with Virginia Tech and Michigan State. He would also take an official visit to see the Hokies, but elected to commit to West Virginia giving the program a key addition. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter for Edwards and he also picked the Big 12 program over offers from Clemson, Oklahoma, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Louisville, Mississippi, Colorado and Maryland. Edwards could end up at multiple positions in the secondary with the Mountaineers.
Virginia 2025 DB Edwards commits to West Virginia
Edwards: West Virginia is a home feel
West Virginia 'up there' for 2025 DB Edwards after official
Key CB target Edwards back on campus at West Virginia
Committed: June 12
Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise defensive end Taylor Brown didn't receive an offer from West Virginia until he took an unofficial visit in April, but things took off between the two from that point forward. Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter and was able to get him back on campus for an official visit during the June 7-9 weekend. That proved to be enough to push the pursuit over the finish line and secured a commitment from the versatile defensive end. Brown picked West Virginia over offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College and several others.
2025 DL Brown selects West Virginia football program
2025 DL Brown sees a lot during his West Virginia visit
Committed: June 10
Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch pass rusher Romando Johnson held a long list of scholarship offers including Miami (Fla.), Florida, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, Cincinnati and Rutgers. Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall along with outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral served as the lead recruiters for the Johnson and that connection proved critical. Took an official visit during the June 7-9 weekend and saw enough to commit to the Big 12 Conference program. Johnson is slated to play the pass rushing spur position in the defense.
Pass rusher Johnson commits to West Virginia
Committed: June 9
Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork cornerback Elgin Sessions received an offer from West Virginia in January and made a junior day stop to check out the program. From there, the Mountaineers became a major player in his recruitment led by the efforts of secondary coach ShaDon Brown. Sessions then returned to campus for an official visit June 7-9 and offered up his commitment to the program at the end of the trip. Sessions picked the Mountaineers over offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Wake Forest and a number of other scholarship offers. A versatile defensive back that is slotted as a cornerback initially, Sessions fits the mold of what the program has been targeting.
2025 DB Sessions commits to West Virginia
Committed: June 4
Cheshire (Ct.) Academy wide receiver Teriq Mallory received an offer from West Virginia in January after a stop by campus for a junior day event and held the program in high regard. However, he would announce a commitment to Wake Forest in mid-April and things seemed to come to a standstill with the Mountaineers. But due to the persistence of wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall, Mallory made it back to Morgantown for an official visit during the May 31 weekend and saw enough during that trip to flip his commitment in favor of West Virginia. Mallory is being targeted as a big outside wide receiver option that can stretch the field and go up and get the football. He collected other offers from Maryland, Duke and several more.
2025 WR Mallory flips commitment to West Virginia
2025 WR Mallory discusses offer, visit to West Virginia
Committed: June 3
Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community running back Deandre Desinor was a top target for the West Virginia coaching staff from early on in the process. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter and developed a strong bond with the talented running back which proved to be critical. Desinor made multiple visits to West Virginia throughout the process and his comfort level with the program led to him committing to the Mountaineers after his official visit at the beginning of June. Selected West Virginia over an offer list that included Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCF and Louisville, among others. A major pick up for the program given his versatile skill set and what he can do with the ball in his hands.
Rivals250 RB Desinor commits to West Virginia
Committed: May 22
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Gavin Crawford received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in January of 2023 and the Mountaineers only continued to further develop a bond from that point. Crawford collected a long list of scholarship offers from schools such as Florida, Maryland, UCLA, Tennessee, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Duke but committed to the Mountaineers in large part due to his comfort level with the program and the coaching staff. Crawford was a frequent visitor to Morgantown and developed a close bond with offensive line coach Matt Moore. Slated to play on the interior of the offensive line, Crawford gives the Mountaineers a major piece up front in the 2025 class to join what was already in place. The expectation is that he will enroll early to start his career in Morgantown.
OL Crawford commits to West Virginia
Crawford discusses West Virginia commitment
2025 OL Crawford building strong ties with West Virginia staff
Committed: April 27
De Forest (Wi.) tight end Jackson Accuardi received an offer from West Virginia in November and things only continued to build from that point between the two. Tight ends coach Blaine Stewart served as the lead recruiter and developed a strong bond that ended up being critical in his commitment. Accuardi collected other offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Missouri, Louisville, Colorado, Duke, Illinois and Indiana but committed to West Virginia on the day of the spring game. Accuardi is a big bodied tight end that is effective not only as a receiver but a blocker which is a perfect match for what the Mountaineers wanted at the position in this class.
2025 TE Accuardi commits to West Virginia
2025 TE Accuardi discusses West Virginia
Committed: April 13
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan grew up following the West Virginia football program due to his family connections to the state. And once the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer after an impressive performance at the big man camp in the summer of 2023 the program surged up his list. Buchanan narrowed his options down to West Virginia, Rutgers, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Maryland before committing to the Mountaineers. Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Buchanan and that connected proved critical in his commitment. The 6-foot-8 lineman is being slotted as a tackle in the West Virginia offensive scheme and fills a major need for the program.
2025 OL Buchanan picks West Virginia football
2025 OL Buchanan has ties to West Virginia, adds offer
Committed: April 4
Huntington (W.Va.) athlete Zah Jackson popped up on the West Virginia radar as a freshman and things only continued to build from there. The in-state native took multiple visits to Morgantown for junior days and camps before things took a big turn when he received a scholarship offer in the summer of 2023. From there, Jackson listed the Mountaineers among his top options and selected the program over a number of other schools including his finalists North Carolina State, Mississippi State and Liberty. A two-way athlete, Jackson could play several different positions in college and gives West Virginia another in-state prospect in the class.
2025 in-state athlete Jackson picks West Virginia
In-state athlete Jackson talks West Virginia commitment
2025 in-state athlete Jackson talks West Virginia, top four
2025 in-state athlete Jackson adds West Virginia offer
2025 in-state athlete Jackson impresses at camp
Committed: April 4
Haverford (Pa.) The Haverford School offensive lineman Thomas Barr received his first scholarship offer from West Virginia in July of 2023 and things only continued to build from that point. Offensive line coach Matt Moore, along with offensive coordinator Chad Scott, served as the lead recruiters for Barr and was able to get him on campus multiple times for visits leading to him committing to the program. Barr has the versatility to play several different positions along the offensive line but will start his career at center.
2025 OL Barr commits to West Virginia
Commitment key in 2025 OL Barr's path to West Virginia
Committed: November 18
Mentor (Oh.) quarterback Scotty Fox received an offer from West Virginia in May and from that point forward became a priority for the Mountaineers in their class. The Ohio native took trips to Morgantown on multiple occasions including for a summer camp and for games against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan served as the lead recruiter for Fox and developed a strong connection with him which was critical in his decision-making process. After that visit for the Cincinnati game, Fox cast his lot with the Mountaineers giving the program a signal caller which they prioritized on the recruiting trail into the fold early in the process. On top of West Virginia, Fox held offers from Michigan State, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Boston College, Indiana, Connecticut and several others.
2025 QB Fox commits to West Virginia
QB Fox enjoys another stop at West Virginia
Offered 2025 QB Fox discusses West Virginia camp stop
2025 QB Fox adds West Virginia offer, maps out return visit
Committed: September 17
Hurricane (W.Va.) wide receiver Tyshawn Dues had long been interested in the West Virginia football program as an in-state prospect but things picked up tremendously when he earned a scholarship offer following an impressive summer camp stop. In that camp Dues was timed at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and it didn't take him too long to act on the opportunity. A few months later, Dues informed lead recruiter wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall that he was ready to pull the trigger and become the first commitment in the 2025 class. Dues is being targeted as a wide receiver and was a good start to the class with the Mountaineers becoming the first power five program to offer.
West Virginia adds 2025 in-state WR Dues
2025 WR Dues grabs first power five offer from West Virginia
2025 in-state WR Dues on radar for West Virginia
