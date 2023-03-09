West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing the field last season and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.
Here is our next edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play now underway.
Here are where things stand today.
NCAA Tournament Resume
Metric
Result
Analysis
Overall Record
19-13
West Virginia took care of business in the non-conference but found things challenging in the Big 12 with Selection Sunday rapidly approaching.
Big 12 Record
7-11
West Virginia dropped their first five Big 12 games but has managed to win seven of their next thirteen.
Strength of Schedule
4
West Virginia has played one of the most challenging schedules in the nation.
NET Rankings
19
The Mountaineers are still looking good in terms of the NET ranking with Selection Sunday coming soon.
Bad Losses
Texas Tech (62)
West Virginia dropped a home game to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are the only non-quadrant one loss on the year.
As of today West Virginia is projected into the NCAA Tournament in some brackets. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?
--ESPN projects West Virginia into the NCAA Tournament Field. The Mountaineers are slotted as a No. 9 seed in the South against No. 8 Illinois. The game would be played in Birmingham.
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed as a No. 9 seed with the highest being a 6 seed and the lowest a 11.