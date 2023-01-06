West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing the field last season and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.
Here is our first edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play now underway.
Here are where things stand today.
NCAA Tournament Resume
Metric
Result
Analysis
Overall Record
10-4
West Virginia has taken care of business at the early stages of the season but things have gotten more challenging in conference play with consecutive losses.
Big 12 Record
0-2
West Virginia dropped their first two Big 12 games on the road to Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
Strength of Schedule
19
West Virginia has played a challenging schedule through the early stages of the season.
NET Rankings
16
The Mountaineers are still looking good in terms of the NET ranking but it's time to start winning games.
Bad Losses
None
West Virginia has no bad losses at this stage with all being quadrant one games.
As of today West Virginia is projected into the NCAA Tournament. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?
--ESPN projects West Virginia as a No. 6 seed in the East in Greensboro. That would pit the Mountaineers against No. 11 Charleston.
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed as a No. 5 seed with the highest being a 4 seed and the lowest a 10.