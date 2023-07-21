The West Virginia Mountaineers football program will welcome a number of talented transfers into the fold and WVSports.com looks at each of those. What are the opportunities for each this coming season and how do they fit into the picture with the football program? We examine each.

Career snaps: 2,264 Carter entered the transfer portal and initially committed to Penn State but the persistence from the coaching staff paid off by flipping his pledge. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder, had a number of high level offers but will step into a situation where he can have a ton of opportunities from the jump in Morgantown. During his time in Raleigh, Carter hauled in 118 catches for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns while starting 41 games. Carter is going to get as many chances as possible to earn a major role and becomes the most experienced option in the receiver room by far.

Career snaps: 1,945 The former wide receiver transitioned to cornerback during his time at Kent State and played over 800 snaps in each of the past two seasons. Miller has speed at the cornerback position and plays aggressively with the propensity to take risks. That should allow him to be effective in man coverage when asked and gives the program a very experienced cornerback on the roster. Miller graded out as one of the best cover cornerbacks in the MAC this past-season and joins a room with five other cornerbacks that don't have anywhere near that type of experience. He immediately got a crack as a primary cornerback option when enrolling in the spring and that will continue in the fall.

Career snaps: 2,483 Wilson is an experienced transfer option that was a three-year starter during his time with the Georgia Southern program. The versatile safety has the ability to move around to multiple spots and that versatility is going to help him see the field faster. Wilson is coming off a year where he racked up 101 tackles and an interception and can play anywhere from up top to in the box. West Virginia needed to find another cover safety and the South Carolina native certainly fits that bill. Wilson has two years left and is going to step into a major role immediately with the football program.

Career snaps: 1,309 Poke has recorded 82 receptions for 1,030 yards and 5 touchdowns over his time with Kent State and brings an element of speed from the slot that the Mountaineers haven't had on the roster. He was under utilized as a slot receiver in the Kent State offense and is going to have the ability to be used down the field. Also a decisive returner, Poke should bring an element of speed there as well to give the Mountaineers a boost in the field position department. Poke wasn’t the only addition made here but was a solid start as an experienced wide receiver that should immediately help in the slot. He is going to have two years left to play one after enrolling in January.

Career snaps: 693 Taylor has played over 200 snaps each of the three years during his time at LSU. He combined to make 17 catches for 159 yards and a one touchdown during that time. The Mountaineers need a pass catching tight end and given his 6-foot-7, 250-pound frame and he profiles as big, athletic option that could make an impact there. Taylor joins a tight end room that only features one player that has played meaningful snaps during his time in Morgantown in Treylan Davis. He will have two years left and is going to have every opportunity to acclimate in the offense and carve out an early role.

Career Snaps: 1,244 West Virginia made secondary a priority in the transfer portal even after spring football and Bishop certainly addresses that need. A versatile defensive back that can play anywhere from safety to cornerback, Bishop will have one year left in his career in Morgantown. Spent one season at Minnesota and four at Western Kentucky where he was productive with 105 tackles, 12 passes defended, 3 interceptions and a sack. His versatility is going to get him on the field and he also could help in the return game.

Career snaps: 430 West Virginia wanted to address specialist in the transfer portal and was able to add Hayes who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career. This past season he connected on 11-14 field goal attempts but perhaps even more importantly booted 49 of his 67 kickoff attempts for touchbacks. He is competing for time immediately at several spots at field goal and kickoff specialist and is the favorite for both jobs.

Career snaps: 765 Cobb only spent one season at Buffalo but saw action in all 12 games and became a key cog in the defense at slot cornerback. He finished this past season with 67 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, an interception and 7 passes defended and is going to be asked to step in and help at the spear spot for the Mountaineers. Cobb arrived at Buffalo from the junior college level and participated in spring practice. The Mountaineers should get immediate help out of Cobb, the question is just how much?

Career snaps: 1,487 Hawkins spent three years at Kentucky before transferring to Tennessee State. The Florida native has compiled 92 tackles, 8 sacks and 18 tackles for loss during his time on the field and gives the Mountaineers a big-bodied lineman. He should have one year left after committing to the program following his official visit and should provide the Mountaineers with an experienced option that should help immediately in the rotation. Hawkins has experience at multiple levels of football and has graded out high in pass rushing as well as run stopping at times during his career. Enrolled in the spring and participated in spring practice.

Career snaps: 715 Bradley saw only 93 snaps during his freshman season but things took off during his sophomore year as he was a starter that earned first-team all-conference honors with 49 tackles, 4 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He immediately becomes the most experienced defensive lineman in terms of snaps played last season and his presence off the edge should allow him to carve out a role immediately this coming fall. The challenge will be to continue his developmental trajectory in Morgantown and there is an added bonus that he will have two seasons remaining in his career.

Career snaps:102 Mulbah has limited playing experience during his three seasons at Penn State but should be counted on for depth with the Mountaineers. He has only 4 tackles during his career but is going to have a chance to carve out a larger role up front with West Virginia at the nose guard spot. He will have three years to play two remaining and helps to address depth with a high-upside option up front.

Career snaps: 22 Durojaiye was a key target of West Virginia during his initial recruitment in the 2022 class but the Mountaineers lost out to Kentucky. The Big 12 Conference program wouldn't miss the second time around jumping on Durojaiye almost immediately after he entered the portal and getting him to campus for an official visit. A true defensive end, Durojaiye will have all four years of his eligibility remaining and despite his limited experience there is a lot of room for growth as he continues to develop.

Career snaps: 356 Horton was initially committed to Colorado after entering the transfer portal but took an under the radar visit to West Virginia where he left committed to the Mountaineers. Horton possesses good size on the outside but his best asset is his speed as he is able to stretch the defense down the field. Horton is coming off a year where he hauled in 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown and could be in for a major role for the Mountaineers. An added bonus here is that he has two years left in his career.

Career snaps: 1,024 Massey, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, spent two seasons at Angelo State where he hauled in 81 passes for 1,083 yards and 9 touchdowns over the past two seasons with 52 grabs for 684 yards and 4 scores coming last season. Massey, a Texas native, is being targeted as a big slot option for the Mountaineers that brings both size and experience. Massey will have one season left in his career and should be a part of the rotation inside.

