So WVSports.com takes a look at just how much the Mountaineers have set to return in 2023 in regard to both snaps and production on the offensive side of the ball.

West Virginia finished the season 5-7 in 2022 and it is a big year for the football program for many different seasons.

--West Virginia will return 11 of the top 20 players from last season on offense in terms of snaps played last season. That list includes No. 1 OL Zach Frazier (883 snaps), No. 2 Wyatt Milum (851 snaps), No. 3 OL Doug Nester (807 snaps), No. 8 Ja'Quay Hubbard (509 snaps), No. 9 OL Tomas Rimac (440 snaps), No. 12 Brandon Yates (406 snaps), No. 15 RB Justin Johnson (246 snaps), No. 16 QB Garrett Greene (208 snaps), No. 18 WR Cortez Braham (194 snaps), No. 19 WR Jeremiah Aaron (192 snaps) and No. 20 RB CJ Donaldson (190 snaps).

--The Mountaineers will not have No. 4 WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (752 snaps), No. 5 WR Sam James (714 snaps), No. 6 QB JT Daniels (659 snaps), No. 7 WR Kaden Prather (570 snaps), No. 10 OL James Gmiter (435 snaps), No. 11 TE Brian Polendey (435 snaps), No. 13 WR Reese Smith (378 snaps), No. 14 RB Tony Mathis (373 snaps), No. 17 TE Mike O'Laughlin (200 snaps).

--West Virginia returns only 554 passing yards from last season or a total of 20-percent of the overall total from 2022 between Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol.

--The passing touchdowns percentage is higher at 30-percent considering those two accounted for 6 of the 20 total passing scores last season.

--The running back room rushed for 1,793 yards and 18 touchdowns and the Mountaineers return all but 562 yards and 5 touchdowns. All but 135 of the 355 carries at the position return in 2023 making that room one of the strongest on the roster. The three remaining running backs in CJ Donaldson, Justin Johnson and Jaylen Anderson will look to build on their production heading into the 2023 campaign.

--Those totals don't even include the production rushing the ball from the quarterback spot where the Mountaineers had 308 yards and 5 scores from what comes back there.

--While running back returns the bulk of the production, the same can't be said for the wide receiver room which lost its top four pass catchers from 2022. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James, Kaden Prather and Reese Smith all exited the program and that group reeled in 295 of the total 403 targets in 2022.

--In terms of actual production, the wide receiver room lost 179 catches, 2,126 yards and 17 touchdowns which is 85-percent of the total catches, 87-percent of the yards and 89-percent of the scores at the position last year.

--The only returning scholarship players on the roster will be Jeremiah Aaron, Cortez Braham, Jarel Williams, Preston Fox and Graeson Malashevich. That group combined for only 32 catches for 312 yards and 2 scores. That means that group along with transfers and newcomers will be asked to take on a much larger role.

--Same can be said at tight end where only 22-percent of the snaps played return in 2023 with Treylan Davis back for another year. Like at wide receiver, West Virginia has addressed the position in the transfer portal but the Mountaineers still only return 5 catches for 51 yards from last season's total production.

--Like at running back, the offensive line room returns almost all of the production from a season ago. The early departure of James Gmiter is a blow due to injuries, but his spot was filled last season by Tomas Rimac. The entire starting five is in tact from last season and that group played almost 3,500 combined snaps.

--In terms of production, the West Virginia starters gave up only 5 sacks on the season and 63 total pressures over the 12-game season.

--The offensive line room will unquestionably be one of the strengths on that side of the ball for the Mountaineers this coming fall although depth will be key.