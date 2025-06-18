Coach's Take: The sky is the limit for WVU CB commit Emari Peterson

Odum, who is entering his third year as the head coach but was previously the defensive backs at the school since 2019, coached both of Peterson’s older brothers, who were strong football players.

Evans head coach Karlos Odum knows all too well the potential that cornerback Emari Peterson possesses on the football field.

“We knew from day one he was going to be a high-level kid,” Odum said.

Peterson started his career at Evans splitting between safety and wide receiver as a freshman, before moving over to the offensive side of the ball the following year. But it was at cornerback where he would find his calling after being moved there ahead of his junior season.

Peterson mixed in with two seniors at the position that year, but now has established himself as the lead dog in that room on his football team.

“He really loved it. He’s a sponge and he went into spring the leader of the group and everybody is looking up to him. He is really locked in and focused right now,” he said. “I think he can be special.”

Peterson quickly proved to be a natural at the cornerback position and played the spot fluidly as if he had been doing it for years.

“His movement is good and one thing I can say is how well he takes the information given to him and applies it on the field,” Odum said.

But Odum believes he is only scratching the surface of what he could eventually become as he enters into a college weight program and further molds his skill set with proper training. There is also the potential that he isn’t done growing as well and runs well enough that he could be a track star if he wasn’t focused on the game of football.

“I think the sky is the limit for him. You’re going to see a monster after his freshman year,’ he said.

Off the field, Peterson likes playing video games and being around his family. He has shown maturity throughout his high school years and he wants to be good on the football field.

Overall, Odum has sent eight players in the defensive backfield and Peterson ranks right up there with the best of them during his time at the school.

“He’s right up there at the top,” he said.