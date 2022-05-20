Colorado State CB transfer Ajayi commits to West Virginia football

West Virginia has added another commitment through the transfer portal with a pledge from former Colorado State cornerback Rashad Ajayi. Ajayi, 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown this week and saw enough to effectively end his recruitment and commit to the Big 12 Conference program. A four-year starter for the Rams during his time with the program, Ajayi has played 2,044 snaps and appeared in 37 games including 35 starts.

The veteran cornerback amassed 77 tackles, 16 pass breakups and an interception during his career. Ajayi is a native of Atlanta, Georgia and will have one season of eligibility remaining in Morgantown. He entered the transfer portal at the end of April and was recruited by secondary coach ShaDon Brown. Overall, Ajayi is the 10th transfer addition for the West Virginia football program this off-season and is the second cornerback to pick the program although Murray State transfer Marcis Floyd was moved to safety in the spring. The Mountaineers needed to find a piece in the secondary to fill out the roster and this certainly fills that need. The program now has one remaining scholarship in the 2022 class. WVSports.com will have more with Ajayi in the near future.