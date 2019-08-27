The first depth chart for West Virginia has been released ahead of the season opener against James Madison and WVSports.com takes a look at what we can take away from it.

Looking at how the roster is currently constructed, which units do we believe are the strongest and the weakest leading into the season? Where could some groups surprise and where should there be concern? We go in-depth on the subject as the first game of the Neal Brown era approaches.

Comforting:

Running back: If there is a position that West Virginia should feel comfortable about above all others heading into this coming season it’s at running back. The Mountaineers have a pair of seniors in Martell Pettaway (473 career snaps) and Kennedy McKoy (990 career snaps) that have played a lot of football for the program and had success doing so. Those two are just the top of a pyramid that is a combination of talent and experience for the Mountaineers at the running back spot.