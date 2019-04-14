Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington gave West Virginia quite the surprise when he committed to the football program at the end of a campus visit Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder, had collected a long list of scholarship offers many of which from the Big 10 Conference but elected to go with the Mountaineers in large part because of his ties to the coaches as well as how the program could use him as a wide receiver.

Washington also held offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Kentucky and several more but established a strong connection with outside linebackers coach Al Pogue and outside wide receivers coach Xavier Dye after visiting campus in early March.