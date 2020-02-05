News More News
Commitment 101: Eddie Watkins

Watkins has given the West Virginia Mountaineers football program another impressive pass rusher in the class.
Keenan Cummings
West Virginia wanted to get more pass rushing options in the 2020 class and that’s exactly what Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest defensive end Eddie Watkins brings to the table.

Watkins, 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, was originally committed to Georgia Tech until September when he backed off that pledge in order to consider other options.

West Virginia jumped into the mix from there and was able to secure an official visit over the Dec. 6 weekend which put the program in a strong position.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is a pass rushing option that will begin his career at bandit linebacker although he could eventually grow into a defensive lineman in the scheme.

