Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha offensive lineman Jordan White didn’t pop up on the radar for West Virginia until late in the process but he now will spend his college career in Morgantown.

White, 6-foot-3, 310-pounds, picked the Mountaineers after previously being committed to Maryland since March. West Virginia extended a scholarship offer in November after White elected to open things up and things progressed quickly between the two parties.

That culminated in an official visit during the Dec. 13 weekend and ultimately White electing to spend his college career in the Big 12 Conference.