West Virginia has addressed a late need in the 2019 cycle by securing a commitment from Norwalk (Ca.) Cerritos C.C. safety Noah Guzman.

Guzman, 6-foot-1, 205-pounds, held only one offer from West Virginia but the Mountaineers made a push for the junior college prospect in the last week which resulted in his pledge. A native of California, Guzman became a priority for the coaching staff due to a number of departures at safety this off-season.

Originally a wide receiver in high school, Guzman elected to head to a junior college in order to jump start his recruitment by switching positions in the process. The move paid off as he earned first-team all-conference honors for his play in his only season at Cerritos finishing with 74 tackles and 3 picks.