Dues, 5-foot-11, 160-pounds, committed to the program last September and has made plenty of stops on campus given the fact he is an in-state product.

But Dues still returned for the junior day event prior to the dead period to spend even more time at his future home to learn even more about the school.

“The visit was great as usual and I got to know the coaches more personally,” he said.

Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall has been the lead recruiter for Dues and the two have developed a strong relationship over the course of the process. That makes sense considering he doubles as his position coach and the two were able to connect even more during the trip.

“The coaches were hugging me and saying how excited they are to have me join the team, I spent a majority of my time with coach Lal,” he said.

The coaches also talked to him about the possibility of enrolling early which is something he wants to do.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has developed a strong comfort level with Morgantown and has even turned his attention toward trying to recruit others to join him.

Dues will return to Morgantown for another visit during the spring and is already looking forward to it.

“It’s like home when I’m up there,” he said.



