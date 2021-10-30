Communication key for West Virginia football

Bye weeks open up opportunities for communication and that was certainly the case at West Virginia.

Head coach Neal Brown consulted with his group of offensive people that he uses for assistance both outside and inside the building to help solve some of the issues on that side of the ball.

“And when you’ve got a bye week you talk to those people more because some of them are retired, some of them are out so it gives you a little more time. We’ve got a lot of really good resources inside the building,” Brown said.

The end product wasn’t necessarily more simple from a play call standpoint, but was in regard to the schemes they were going to go into the game with on offense.

As for the actual play calling itself, Brown said that due to the press box being situated with a great view of the field, coaches in the box such as offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan had a big say in what the Mountaineers were doing due to their feel of the game.

The end result was the most points against an FBS team this season with 29 and a total of 487 yards with a nearly perfect asymmetrical balance of 258 yards passing and 229 yards rushing.

That commitment to the run game was apparent and helped keep the offense out of difficult down and distances to knock them off schedule. It also didn’t hurt that West Virginia had answers offensively for what the Horned Frogs would throw at them.

“We had good counters off their counters,” Brown said.

Now, that didn’t alter the streamlining of that communication as the Mountaineers have two channels with the interior parts of the offensive line on one and then Brown and Parker on another. But that isn’t any different from how things typically operate from game-to-game.

“There is a lot of conversation in-between series but during the series there’s comments made but the interior people are talking on one channel and Gerad and I handle it on the other,” Brown said.

But ultimately the success on offense came down to the team simply playing with more confidence.

“They played loose, though we executed at a higher level than we had,” Brown said.