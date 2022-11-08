Conference realignment continues to be filled with positives and negatives for fans of major college basketball teams across the landscape.

That has been no different for West Virginia.

While the Mountaineers have lost the comfort of being able to play games within drivable distances as members of the Big 12 Conference, the program is currently in what many would consider the best overall league. The Big 12 has produced back-to-back national champions and Texas Tech was the runner up during the 2019 season giving the program title appearances in three straight tournaments.