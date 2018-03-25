The Sweet 16 had an old Big East feel to it in many respects.

Two old teams from the league squaring off, physical play and something else in the play of sophomore Sagaba Konate for West Virginia as a rim protector.

“He’s one of the best I’ve seen in college basketball in a long time,” Villanova head coach Jay Wright said. “I was an assistant in the Big East when Mutombo and Mourning were at Georgetown.”