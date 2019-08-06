For Bryce Wheaton it started with a conversation.

After a spring where the redshirt freshmen didn’t finish the way he wanted to on or off the field, he sat down with head coach Neal Brown for what he refers to as a “man-to-man” conversation.

The message was clear from both parties.

“We both agreed it wasn’t good enough,” he said.

Brown wanted Wheaton to elevate his game and the young freshman shared the same beliefs. He was able to play 13 snaps last season before not surpassing the redshirt threshold. It was an experience that he credits to helping him understand the speed of the game but realizing that he had some ways to go.

That was realized even more once opportunities were presented to him this spring when he was tasked with not only being on the field but learning a new playbook and responsibilities.

There were certainly opportunities abound in his position room with the departures of the top three pass-catchers from 2018, but Wheaton had to show he was ready to take it.

He wasn’t happy with his results in an extended set of snaps as the 15-spring practices raged on and realized it was going to take some changes both to his habits as well as his body in the weight room.

Wheaton didn’t waste time and started on the process of sculpting his body in the weight room making the jump from around 200-pounds when he enrolled to a solid 220 now. Because things always come easier on the field in high school, the more difficult change was with his mentality.

Instead of coasting through, he realized he had to make the most of every opportunity.

“Going into a work out I have to know I’m going to be the best,” he said. “I had to learn that.”

It was a lesson that eventually stuck with Wheaton and he put together arguably the best off-season of not only the wide receivers in the room, but the entire team.

"He'd be our most improved player from spring ball to right now," Brown said.

That was in large part because of shying away, he embraced the need to improve and has gotten better in contested catch situations as well as in the weight room.

Wheaton seems different now too when he talks about his approach and his plans. The discussion to close the spring inspired him and since that point Brown has been pushing him as well with hard coaching.

“I enjoy going through the process and when I leave I feel like I need to start doing something for football. I feel like I’m kind of obsessed with it,” he said.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver is now on the cusp of what he would often dream about a season ago with his close friend Sam James. Coming in behind experienced players, the North Carolina prospect knew that he would have to wait his turn. So he used that year to learn from David Sills and Gary Jennings.

Well, the Mountaineers need pass catchers to rise to the occasion and that turn could be coming now.

“Now I’m just trying to go out there and get better. Not trying to take a back seat role, I’m trying to get better and go and be the best,” he said.

Equipped with a new mindset and a new body, that’s the plan for Wheaton.

“I think I’m a big target that’s hard working,” he said. “A lot of people would think I’m slower but that’s not the case.”