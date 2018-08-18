The West Virginia cornerback room is- an interesting case study of the value of experience.

Especially considering the pass-happy nature of the Big 12 Conference and the challenges of playing the position in a league that isn't bashful about challenging teams vertical.

Only redshirt junior cornerback Hakeem Bailey, with just three starts under his belt, returns with any meaningful action on the field of all six of the potential suitors for the two spots. But given that the Mountaineers aren’t necessarily trotting out a group of newcomers either.

Outside of Bailey each of the other options have been on campus at least through spring ball and have had time to acclimate to the defense as well as what their assignments will be.

That’s important and being young doesn’t automatically spell trouble, either. Just ask position coach Doug Belk who has had the task of helping his group mature at a rapid pace.