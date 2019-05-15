As WVSports.com does leading up to the season, we take a look at what we project the West Virginia depth chart to look like in 2019. With the early signing period, signing day and spring football all wrapped up this is the first projection looking at the defensive side of the ball.

DEFENSIVE END:

Alston gets the nod in the initial depth chart because of how he stood out throughout the course of spring ball and emerged as the most natural pass rusher on the roster. Between the positions, this is the more natural pass rusher and he is a fit there. Pooler is next up after putting together as strong of a spring as he's had since he's been in Morgantown.

NOSE GUARD:

Stills emerged as the front runner at the inside position and thrived throughout the course of spring ball. At this stage it would be surprising if he does not emerge from the fray as the clear cut option there. It gets interesting behind him as Thrift had bright moments during the spring including in the Gold-Blue game.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE:

West Virginia has depth at this spot and is going to get even more when Jefferson arrives in the summer, although he also could slide further inside. Donahue will likely start there given his experience and his play to date but Stills is going to have chances to make an impact to at that spot given what the Mountaineers want out of their defensive lineman you could see multiple rotations.

BANDIT:

I have the most players listed here because it truly is a spot where the coaches are really trying to find out what they have. Toward the end of spring, Cowan emerged as the front runner here and is a natural fit given his size and pass rushing ability with his length. West Virginia also will be adding another key player in the fall in Benton, who missed all of the spring recovering from his injuries in the opener last season. Others in the mix include Sandwisch who was running with the first team for a portion of the spring and even Loe who has some of those natural pass rushing abilities.

MIKE:

It's not that Tonkery is the only option here although it would be a major upset if he didn't win the job but the other two front runners currently don't have player cards from their recruitment considering that Jake Abbott and Shea Campbell were walk-ons.

WILL:

Chandler was one of, if not the, best player for West Virginia on defense this spring and at this stage it would be highly surprising if he isn't the starter when the season opens. He is athletic and a natural fit for what West Virginia wants to do at that spot. Behind him there are some exciting options as well including the listing of a freshman in Smith.

SPEAR:

Stewart has bounced around to seemingly every spot on defense outside of the line during his time on campus but this spot seems tailor-made for his skill set. Between a defensive back and a linebacker, Stewart should hold this job and be a major factor in the framework of the defense given his ability to run and tackle.

SAFETY:

Pitts emerged with a very strong second half of the spring and looks primed to take the next step in his third season with the program. There are options that will compete for the job in the fall but it seems likely that if Pitts continues his positive play there won't be much of a battle for this spot come time for the opener.

FREE SAFETY:

Robinson is a returning starter here and should be able to assume that role again even with the coaching change but he is going to have to fend off some talented back ups.

CORNERBACK:

CORNERBACK:

West Virginia has three proven players at the cornerback spots that will battle it out for the two starting roles and some really exciting options behind them such as Miller and June arrival Mayo. You expect that Norwood, who put together one of the best springs on the defensive side will take one of those spots with the second going to one of either Washington or Bailey.