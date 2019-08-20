Crafting the 2019 WVU defensive depth chart: Volume 2
As WVSports.com does leading up to the season, we take a look at what we project the West Virginia depth chart to look like in 2019.
With the early signing period, signing day and spring football all wrapped up this is the second projection looking at the defensive side of the ball.
DEFENSIVE END:
Alston gets the nod in the initial depth chart because of how he stood out throughout the course of spring ball and emerged as the most natural pass rusher on the roster. Between the positions, this is the more natural pass rusher and he is a fit there. Michigan graduate transfer Reuben Jones is going to factor in there as well. Pooler is next up after putting together as strong of a spring as he's had since he's been in Morgantown.
NOSE GUARD:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news