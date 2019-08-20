News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 03:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Crafting the 2019 WVU defensive depth chart: Volume 2

N8cpx5my7c6cngkuawyr
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

As WVSports.com does leading up to the season, we take a look at what we project the West Virginia depth chart to look like in 2019.

With the early signing period, signing day and spring football all wrapped up this is the second projection looking at the defensive side of the ball.


DEFENSIVE END:

Alston gets the nod in the initial depth chart because of how he stood out throughout the course of spring ball and emerged as the most natural pass rusher on the roster. Between the positions, this is the more natural pass rusher and he is a fit there. Michigan graduate transfer Reuben Jones is going to factor in there as well. Pooler is next up after putting together as strong of a spring as he's had since he's been in Morgantown.


NOSE GUARD:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}