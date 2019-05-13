Crafting the 2019 WVU offensive depth chart: Volume 1
As WVSports.com does leading up to the season, we take a look at what we project the West Virginia depth chart to look like in 2019.
With the early signing period, signing day and spring football all wrapped up this is the first projection looking at the offensive side of the ball.
QUARTERBACK:
West Virginia is still in a battle for which player is going to emerge as the starting quarterback and that likely won't formally resolve itself until fall camp but my selection at this time is Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall. A better athlete, Kendall fits the mold of what Neal Brown has said that he wants to find in the quarterback spot.
RUNNING BACK:
