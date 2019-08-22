News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 08:26:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Crafting the 2019 WVU offensive depth chart: Volume 2

Jysebhdfkkgd6zs6ds1i
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

As WVSports.com does leading up to the season, we take a look at what we project the West Virginia depth chart to look like in 2019.

With the early signing period, signing day and spring football all wrapped up this is the second projection looking at the offensive side of the ball.


QUARTERBACK:

Austin Kendall will open the season as the starter for West Virginia after winning a highly contested battle in fall camp between him and several others. His maturity and understanding of the scheme were a big part of the decision and he truly separated himself after an impressive second scrimmage. Jack Allison and Trey Lowe remain as backups, while Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege is expected to redshirt.


RUNNING BACK:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}