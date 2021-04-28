West Virginia big man Derek Culver is gone and now the Mountaineers will have to pick up the pieces and sort out what the rotation is going to look like in the front court.

Culver vacates 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as the primary low-post option for the Mountaineers. The senior-to-be had the highest possession percentage on the team at 29.1% and the offense often ran through him when he was on the floor.