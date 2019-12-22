YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – When West Virginia’s bigs and starters Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe were announced during player introductions prior to Saturday’s win over Youngstown State, each received a loud roar from the Covelli Centre crowd.

That’s because both players were playing in a homecoming game with Youngstown being the hometown of Culver and the high school Tshiebwe attended, Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, being close to a 30-minute drive away.



Culver admitted that he couldn’t keep his emotions under control, leaving sweat marks from his hands on the bed in his hotel room.



“When I was in my hotel this morning, all I could think about was the game,” Culver said.



According to Culver, at least 80 people he knew were in attendance for Saturday’s game at Youngstown and they ranged from his family members to high school teammates, classmates and other people he’s known his entire life.



Culver’s hometown crowd watched a nail-biter that saw West Virginia avoid an upset loss to the Penguins, 75-64, in a back-and-forth contest. They also got to see Culver drop 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and record a career-high seven assists.

Saturday’s homecoming for Culver also gave his teammates some extra motivation to assure that the sophomore’s return to Youngstown was one to remember for him and those supporting in attendance.

“He’s a prideful guy,” freshman guard Miles McBride said. “You don’t want to let your teammate down. It’s his hometown and you want him to play well and us to support him, so we really wanted to get it for him.”



“I wanted him to succeed as much as possible,” junior guard Taz Sherman said. “I guess it’s almost equivalent to me going back to Texas. So I guess we just want everybody when they go back to their city just make sure that they show a good showing for everybody that came out for them.”



And for Culver, this support and amount of care his teammates showed toward his homecoming meant just as much.



“That makes me really feel good because I know my teammates are really giving it their all out there for me and I’m going to reciprocate the same thing and do all the best I could to make them better and put them in better positions,” Culver said.



All of the excitement around the team that came with Culver making his return reflected just how much Culver has progressed and transformed both on and off the court, according to West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins.



Culver was impactful for most of the season last year after he was reinstated, missing the first 10 games of the regular season due to an indefinite suspension for violating team rules.



Now, Culver is continuing to work on becoming more of a complete player on both ends of the floor and the fact that he managed to record a career-high in assists against Youngstown State shows that he’s making progress. He’s also tallied three double-doubles so far this year.



“He’s come so far as a person, as a player, as a teammate, he’s come a long, long way,” Huggins said. “Derek’s got a world of ability that he hasn’t tapped into yet and if Derek can be a 6-foot-10, 260-pound guy who can score it and pass it the way he can pass it and can stay in front of guards, he makes himself very marketable.”



Culver and Tshiebwe are still learning how to play together down low in the paint, but the two have progressed and were clear difference makers for the Mountaineers against the Penguins. Tshiebwe finished the game with a team-high 19 points, 14 of which came in the second half.



Even with the game looking like it would end with an upset win for the Youngstown State at times, the homecoming victory can be a memory both Culver and Tshiebwe cherish forever.



“I heard when Oscar was introduced, the cheering section they had up there behind the basket for him and yeah, they were excited about it,” Huggins said. “It didn’t show in their enthusiasm to start the game, but they were excited about it. It’s good for those guys to come home.”