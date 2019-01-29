Cummings and Goings: The Weekly WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things we learned:
1—The recruiting picture is taking shape. West Virginia now technically has four spots remaining if you include the two prospects that have committed but have yet to announce their intentions and a little over a week until the traditional signing day is upon us. That’s not a bad place to be in considering the new coaching staff just took roots in Morgantown a little less than a month ago and in that time the program has already addressed the need at quarterback with Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall as well as some other needs with a “cover corner,” and a “pass rusher,” as designated by coaches on social media.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news