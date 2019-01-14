1—The Brown era couldn’t have started any better. The excitement was palpable from the minute that it became clear that Neal Brown was going to be the 35th head coach at West Virginia. There was a buzz, a breath of fresh air so to speak around the football program with the Kentucky native set to lead the football program based purely on his results as a head coach at Troy alone. Three consecutive ten win seasons with road wins over LSU and Nebraska will do that for you as well as a 35-8 record during that span, tied for the best mark in the entire group of five with Central Florida.

The coaching chops had people’s attention from the start, but it’s once people were able to meet Brown and learn about the way he has handled his program and the people in and around it that things really took off. A noted people’s person, Brown drew attention all weekend during the transition because of what he did do as he left his situation at Troy and arrived in Morgantown.