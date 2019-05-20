1—West Virginia adds another quarterback. The Mountaineers already had three scholarship quarterbacks set for the fall and now it appears there will be a fourth after Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege committed to the football program. Now the question still remains if there will be the possibility for a waiver to jump straight into the 2019 quarterback race or he will have to sit out this season due to NCAA transfer rules but the message has been received loud and clear. The program needed more competition either now or in the future at that position and Doege serves as a safeguard in case there are any more departures at the position in the coming weeks or months.

It’s safe to assume, although we all know what the common phrase is about assumptions, that the loser of the ongoing quarterback battle could likely look at other options while who knows what will unfold with Trey Lowe, too. That alone is reason enough to find another quality arm just in case even if he can’t play this coming year and is forced to use a redshirt season.