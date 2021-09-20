Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Neal Brown gets his signature win. West Virginia hadn’t beaten Virginia Tech in over 6,000 days and Brown had yet to truly notch a win that really resonated with the fan base at large. In one fell swoop, both of those came tumbling down as the Mountaineers managed to hold on for a 27-21 win over the No. 15 Hokies in Morgantown. It certainly wasn’t as it was drawn up with the Mountaineers essentially letting a 27-7 third quarter lead evaporate to require a goal line stand to save the first win over a top 25 program since they knocked off Kansas State at home in 2020.

Yes, there are plenty of items that you can sort through and discuss on the negative side but there is nothing that replaces securing a win over a longtime traditional rival that was ranked. The Mountaineers had last won this meeting in 2003, another victory over a ranked Virginia Tech team, but did just enough on offense and played critical late game defense to gut out a win over the Hokies.

This was a significant win not only for Brown himself as he grows in his role as the head coach of the West Virginia football program but for the fan base at large. Selling fans on trust, and that’s essentially what Brown had been asking fans to do through his first two years, only goes so far.