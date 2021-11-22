Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Bowl eligibility alive. West Virginia had to beat Texas if the Mountaineers wanted to keep alive their chances for a bowl and they accomplished just that. A week after West Virginia did basically everything it could to beat itself on the road at Kansas State, it was the exact opposite against the Longhorns.

The Mountaineers rolled up 31 points, while playing mistake-free and making just enough plays to win the game 31-23. The offense continued their trend under Neal Brown where hitting 100-yards rushing has meant victory as the program moved to 12-0 in such instances by piling up 158 on the ground.

It’s been a long, strange trip this season for West Virginia but with one game left the football team is still alive for their goal of simply making it to post-season play. You can’t put lipstick on a pig when you look at the bigger picture of the season as a whole, but it would at least salvage some momentum as the coaching staff prepares for a critical piece of recruiting on the schedule and into the off-season.

The exposure alone from a bowl game would be beneficial for the program and it helps keep the trend going under head coach Neal Brown as he attempts to continue to build his program. No, it doesn’t erase the disappointment of what has unfolded this year with so many close calls and mistakes that have led to the Mountaineers battling just to get back to .500. But given the fact that this team was 2-4 and there wasn’t a lot of hope heading into the bowl game it’s easy to see why this game is critical.