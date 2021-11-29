Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—West Virginia going bowling. It certainly wasn’t easy going but once the clock hit zeros in Lawrence, the Mountaineers beat Kansas 34-28 to close the season with a pair of wins to finish the season 6-6. It certainly hasn’t been the year that many expected it to be with West Virginia losing three games by a combined 12-points and a number of self-inflicted mistakes at various times but finding a way to make it back to a bowl game was paramount for this program for a variety of reasons.

Not only does it provide more practice time for the younger players on the team, but exposure for the program and on the recruiting trail over the next couple weeks. West Virginia now has gone to a bowl game in back-to-back years and while there isn’t going to be a parade down High Street for finishing the season at .500, it does salvage a season that looked to be on the brink.

The Mountaineers were 2-4 at one point heading into the bye week and was able to rally for a 4-2 finish including beating a pair of teams on the road and two others that were picked over the program in the pre-season Big 12 poll. That doesn’t mean there wasn’t frustration during that stretch, but winning cures a lot of those ills and Neal Brown and company were able to do that more than they didn’t over the last six games of the year. How you close matters and things are setting up on the positive side of things for West Virginia for the third straight year on that front.