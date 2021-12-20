Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—West Virginia recruiting class closes strong. By the end of the Wednesday, the 2022 class was perched at No. 22 nationally which would be the highest such mark of any class since Rivals.com started tracking the information during the 2002 cycle. Now, recruiting rankings are static and will change significantly over the next couple of weeks especially with schools having the benefit of additional scholarships at hand due to NCAA rule changes but it’s still an impressive feat.

Impressive in the sense that this was the first full class that this West Virginia coaching staff has been able to pursue over a two-year period and it was fueled by the product on the field being 17-17 during that time. Still, the group finished third in the Big 12 and had the third highest average star ranking in the history of that span as well at 3.11. That means not only was the program adding quantity to fill spots in this class, but quality as well. The past three years, the Mountaineers average star ranking has been 3.15 which is higher than the nine year prior of 2.87 showing an obvious uptick in talent level.