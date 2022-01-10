Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Basketball responds. West Virginia fell to 0-1 in the Big 12 after going on the road at Texas and battling but not having enough. That made the home contest against Kansas State critical because if you want to compete in this league you have to find a way to win games at home.

That’s especially true when your opponent is dealing with COVID-19 issues of their own that kept their own head coach and key assistant from even making the trip to Morgantown. It didn’t look good to start as the Mountaineers fell behind 23-6 with 11:29 left in the first half and the team looking listless. But that’s when things flipped and this West Virginia team did what it does best and rallied.

The Mountaineers cut the deficit to 40-27 at halftime and used their energy on the defensive end to erase that entirely to score a 71-68 come from behind victory in Morgantown. It was the first game for the program in a week due to the TCU game being postponed and a necessary result for this team as they continue to try to push toward a berth in the NCAA Tournament.