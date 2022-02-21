Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1— The transfer portal keeps spinning. West Virginia had gone a while since a player entered their name into the transfer portal given the natural break between the end and start of a semester. Wide receiver Winston Wright, safety Jackie Matthews, wide receiver Sean Ryan, wide receiver Isaiah Esdale and a few others were all part of the 15 scholarship players that elected to leave the program from Aug. 1 through January. But then things went quiet as the expectation was that the gears wouldn’t really start turning again until spring ball was well underway or completed.

Well, this is the transfer portal and it’s fair to say that it never sleeps. This past week, smack-dab in the middle of winter conditioning, West Virginia had three more players enter the transfer portal to bring that total of 18 now and 36 total over the past two years. That's a lot of turnover but quite truthfully not all that surprising.