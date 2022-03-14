Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Portal will be a focus. It was already assumed that West Virginia was going to be diving back into the transfer portal to fix some of the issues on the basketball roster, but assistant Larry Harrison left zero doubt in a post-game radio spot. The veteran assistant said that the coaching staff already has their eyes focused on a few players and will be better prepared this year to hit that realm of recruiting head-on.

That is critical because that was one of the biggest complaints about this coaching staff last year was the fact that they misfired in the portal and while each player contributed wasn’t a replacement for what was lost. Harrison seemed to indicate that a reason for that was because of how long the coaching staff had to wait to get clarity out of both Deuce McBride and Derek Culver, who left late in the off-season.