Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—Portal will be a focus. It was already assumed that West Virginia was going to be diving back into the transfer portal to fix some of the issues on the basketball roster, but assistant Larry Harrison left zero doubt in a post-game radio spot. The veteran assistant said that the coaching staff already has their eyes focused on a few players and will be better prepared this year to hit that realm of recruiting head-on.
That is critical because that was one of the biggest complaints about this coaching staff last year was the fact that they misfired in the portal and while each player contributed wasn’t a replacement for what was lost. Harrison seemed to indicate that a reason for that was because of how long the coaching staff had to wait to get clarity out of both Deuce McBride and Derek Culver, who left late in the off-season.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news