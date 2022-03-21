Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Roster shakeup with hoops. West Virginia already was going to have to replace a big chunk of the roster next season with five seniors gone to graduation with Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien, Malik Curry, Dimon Carrigan and Pauly Paulicap exhausting their eligibility. Then you throw on top of a pair of departures during the course of the season in Taj Thweatt and Seny Ndiaye and that’s almost half of the 15 players that were on the team last year that were gone before the season even ended.

But things only continued this week as the Mountaineers lost two more players, both of these much more critical to the future of the program than any of those listed above. Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell were expected to be cornerstones of the future of the program but both pulled the plug on their futures in Morgantown to enter the transfer portal and leave Morgantown behind.